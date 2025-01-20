Zendaya, Tom Holland are planning a summer wedding?

Days after surprising their shippers with the engagement news, Hollywood sweethearts, Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly already exchanging ideas for a summer wedding.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While she has kept her relationship with Tom Holland quite private at large, the ‘Euphoria’ star is reportedly ‘super excited’ for their future together and has already started the planning for celebrating their union.

Quoting a source close to Zendaya, a foreign publication reported, “She’s super excited about planning her dream wedding. She’s always wanted to be a summer bride.”

“They have already gone back and forth on whether to have a destination wedding in Italy – they both love that idea – or at a lavish private estate in L.A., overlooking the ocean,” divulged an insider, adding that, “They may end up doing both.”

On the other hand, the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star has just one wish for their big day, which is, “He wants them to say their vows as the sun is setting. He knows it will be a magical moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya, who had been in a relationship with Holland, sparked engagement rumours earlier this month, when she flashed a dazzling diamond ring from Jessica McCormack on her left ring finger while walking the Golden Globes red carpet in a burnt-orange, custom Louis Vuitton ball gown, styled with matching pumps and a diamond necklace.

Soon after, an insider confirmed that Holland popped the question to his ladylove in an intimate setting at her family home, during the recent holidays, while her family was not there.

Also Read: Tom Holland’s father spills details of son’s engagement with Zendaya

Tom Holland, 28, and Zendaya, also 28, who first met on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2015, reportedly started dating sometime in 2017 but managed to keep their relationship under wraps before going Instagram official in 2021.