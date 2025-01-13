Tom Holland’s father spills details  of son’s engagement with Zendaya

Dominic Holland, father of Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland, spilt exclusive details of his son’s speculated engagement with co-star Zendaya.

In a community post on Friday, Tom Holland’s father, Dominic, confirmed the news of the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star’s rumoured engagement to fellow actor Zendaya, and revealed what he thinks of the Hollywood sweethearts as a real-life couple.

Sharing an update on the engagement news, which was first broken by an insider following her last week’s outing at the Golden Globes ceremony, Dominic confirmed that it was not an impulsive decision by his eldest son but instead, he had carefully planned out the holiday proposal for the ‘Euphoria’ star.

“Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared,” he wrote.

“He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear,” Dominic revealed further, adding that it was starkly different from how prepared he was while proposing to Tom’s mother Nicola.

“I am completely confident they will make a successful union,” he noted.

It is worth noting here that Tom Holland, 28, and Zendaya, also 28, who first met on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2015, reportedly started dating sometime in 2017 but managed to keep their relationship under wraps before going Instagram official in 2021.

She sparked engagement rumours at last Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards when the Hollywood A-lister flashed a dazzling diamond ring from Jessica McCormack on her left ring finger while walking the red carpet in burnt-orange, custom Louis Vuitton ball gown, styled with matching pumps and a diamond necklace.

Later, an insider shared that Tom popped the question to his ladylove in an intimate setting at Zendaya’s family home, during the recent holidays, while her family was not there.