Zero Day trailer turns up the heat with De Niro, Bassett in a political thriller

Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett lead the charge in Netflix’s highly anticipated limited series Zero Day, which has fans buzzing after its thrilling trailer release.

In this intense political drama, Robert De Niro plays George Mullen, a former U.S president now heading the Zero Day Commission, a task force tasked with tracking down those behind a massive cyberattack.

The Zero Day trailer gives a glimpse into the heart of the action, showing Robert De Niro’s character, Mullen, in the middle of a chaotic investigation.

Under the orders of the current president, played by Angela Bassett, Mullen’s team is seen dragging civilians off the streets without warrants, all while trying to keep his own dark past buried.

Angela Bassett’s commanding portrayal of the president adds an extra layer of tension, pushing the investigation forward and creating an atmosphere of high-stakes drama.

Robert De Niro shines as Mullen, torn between his duty and personal demons, making his performance a standout in the series.

Created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Zero Day presents a world where political power, cybersecurity threats, and personal stakes collide.

Angela Bassett’s role as the president is cruical to the unfolding crisis, and her dynamic with De Niro promises to be one of the most captivating aspects of the show Zero Day.

Alongside De Niro and Bassett, Zero Day features an impressive cast, including Dan Stevens, Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton, Lizzy Caplan, and more.

With its explosive story and powerhouse performances, Zero Day is shaping up to be a must-watch thriller.