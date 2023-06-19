Have no shame: Zhalay Sarhadi amuses social media

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi entertained social users with her Punjabi accent in the new reel going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor took to her Instagram account on Monday morning with yet another hilarious reel, complaining about some shameless people, as she flaunted her acting chops on a humorous Punjabi script.

“Sharam magar nahin aati (But they have no shame),” read the caption on her post.

The now-viral video was played by thousands of her followers on the gram and received several likes and comments for the celebrity.

It should be noted here that Zhalay Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.

Earlier, the actor shared a rib-tickling clip of herself giving out some laundry tips to her followers. “How is this a possibility???? Kissi ka kacha rang kissi pay pakka hogaya,” she had written in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit drama serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.

