Zhob accident: Eyewitness claims angry driver intentionally plunged vehicle into ravine

ZHOB: A shocking revelation has surfaced from an injured survivor of the Zhob bus tragedy, who claims the driver deliberately steered the vehicle into a ravine, killing nearly 39 people, including himself, ARY News reported.

The eyewitness, Hussain Ahmed, stated that a scuffle broke out between a passenger and the driver.

The driver accused the passenger of causing him to lose a shipment of smuggled Iranian diesel, sparking a heated altercation between them.

According to Ahmed, the intense war of words enraged the driver. In his fury, the driver either lost control of the vehicle or intentionally steered it off the road and into the deadly gorge.

The eyewitness added that there were approximately 45 passengers aboard the bus, which was also loaded with Iranian diesel.

The contraband had been confiscated at a checkpoint shortly before the accident.

The loss of the fuel infuriated the driver, who blamed the passenger. Following their heated exchange, the tragedy occurred.

A passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Balochistan, leaving at least 39people dead and several others injured, on Friday, DC Zhob said.

As per details, the dreadful accident took place in the Dana Sar area of Sherani district, Zhob, Balochistan.

DC Hazrat Wali Kakar said at least 39people have been killed and 20 are injured.

Rescue sources said the victims included women and children. Emergency teams rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations, shifting the injured to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

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Initial reports suggest the accident occurred after the bus reportedly suffered brake failure while negotiating a sharp bend, causing the driver to lose control before the vehicle fell into the ravine.

Authorities are continuing rescue efforts, while further details are awaited.