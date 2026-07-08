Ziarat Cross protesters end sit-in following Balochistan CM's appeal

QUETTA: Protesters at Ziarat Cross called off their sit-in and reopened the national highway on Tuesday night after Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti personally appealed to them to end the blockade.

The protest was staged by the families of police personnel martyred in the recent Taliban attack on a police checkpoint at Mangi Dam in Ziarat, along with local residents.

Chief Minister Bugti visited the protest site, met the demonstrators and listened to their demands and concerns in detail. He announced immediate steps to address their grievances and assured the families that their legitimate demands would be resolved in accordance with the law, merit and justice.

During the meeting, the chief minister announced the formation of a committee to review the protesters’ demands and prepare actionable recommendations. He also invited a representative delegation of the protesters to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for detailed talks.

Addressing the protesters, Bugti said Balochistan was facing a two-pronged threat, with terrorists targeting innocent citizens while also attempting to disrupt livelihoods by blocking key transport routes. He stressed the need for national unity and cooperation to defeat those seeking to destabilise the province.

He said the provincial government remained committed to resolving public issues through dialogue, mutual trust and constitutional and legal means, urging citizens to support state institutions in maintaining peace and stability.

Read more: 15 terrorists killed in joint clearance operation after Ziarat attack

Following the chief minister’s assurances and the progress made during the talks, the protesters announced the end of their sit-in and reopened the highway to all traffic, restoring normal movement.

The protest had erupted after armed terrorists attacked a police checkpoint in the Mangi Dam area of Ziarat. According to provincial authorities, at least nine police personnel, including two station house officers (SHOs), were martyred in the assault, while several others were abducted.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Political and Media Affairs Shahid Rind confirmed that the martyrs included the SHOs of Mangi and Kawas police stations, Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) In-charge Head Constable Saifullah, and several other police officials.

The blockade at Ziarat Cross had completely suspended traffic on the national highway connecting Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad, causing major disruption before it was lifted following the agreement.