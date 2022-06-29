Zilhaj moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eidul Adha on July 10

KARACHI: The Eidul Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Wednesday evening.

Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the body has not sighted the moon and the month of Zilhaj will begin on June 30 (Thursday), while Eidul Azha will be celebrated on July 10.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met at Met Complex in Karachi after Asar prayers to witness the crescent of Zilhaj month. Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the moon-sighting body, presided over the meeting.

Meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also took place in Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect evidence in respect of the sighting of the Zilhaj moon.

Announcing the decision after the meeting, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said no evidence of moon sighting was received across the country, therefore, Eidul Adha will be celebrated on July 10.

Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.

