Zille Shah case: ATC approves physical remand of four accused

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism court (ATC) approved the one-day physical remand of four accused in the death case of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah, ARY News reported on Monday.

ATC judge Mian Masood Hussain conducted the hearing and approved one-day physical remand of the four accused including Raja Shakeel, Muhammad Jahanzeb, Umar Fareed, Mohsin Shah and Ishtiaq Shakeel.

The court ordered the police to produce the accused in the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against the accused at the Race Course police station, the accused dropped the dead body of Zille Shah at the Services Hospital and escaped from the scene.

Earlier in the day, a petition filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought the constitution of a judicial commission over the death of political worker Zille Shah.

The petition filed by Nadeem Sarwar Advocate has made the Punjab government, I.G. Police, deputy commissioner and other respondents in the case.

“Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah was murdered and left at the Services Hospital,” the petitioner said.

The post-mortem report of PTI activist Ali Bilal revealed that he was subjected to severe torture, according to the plea.

