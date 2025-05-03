Zimbabwe name test squad for England clash with Raza back in line-up

Zimbabwe have officially announced their squad for the upcoming one-off Test match against England, set to begin on 22 May at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, with the return of star all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

The fixture marks a significant return to English soil for Zimbabwe, who recently held Bangladesh to a 1-1 draw in their two-Test series and will now look to build on that momentum.

The highlight of the squad announcement is the return of veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

After missing the Bangladesh tour due to commitments in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, Sikandar Raza is back in Zimbabwe’s red-ball setup.

His presence adds considerable depth to the team, both with bat and ball. The 38-year-old has amassed 1,286 runs and taken 38 wickets in 18 Test appearances and is expected to be a key figure in the side.

Zimbabwe’s selectors have also brought in left-arm pacer Newman Takudzwa Nyamhuri, whose ability to swing the ball is expected to be well-suited to English conditions.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande, who debuted against Ireland, retains his place in the squad, offering further stability behind the stumps.

Top-order batter Ben Curran, born in Northampton and younger brother to England internationals Tom and Sam Curran, has also made the cut.

His inclusion sets up a potential emotional face-off against his country of birth, as he dons Zimbabwe’s colours.

Led by captain Craig Ervine, the squad blends experience with youth. Other notable names include seasoned campaigners Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani, and Wellington Masakadza.

This four-day match will not count towards the World Test Championship, as Zimbabwe are currently not eligible due to their ranking.

England, led by Ben Stokes, have already named their 13-man squad for the fixture, including two uncapped players — Jordan Cox and Sam Cook — as they prepare for a busy Test summer featuring a five-match series against India followed by the Ashes.

The Zimbabwe squad includes:

Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.