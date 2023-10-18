‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ sequel in the works?

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar hinted that fans can expect a sequel to his 2011 blockbuster ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ soon.

Amid the buzz of the girls-led remake of the buddy adventure drama ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, Farhan Akhtar has now teased that fans can possibly witness the sequel of the film with the OG boys first, and the internet lost their calm.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday morning, Akhtar posted a selfie of himself sporting the Imran (her character from ‘ZNMD’) look, with the caption, “The Imraan look comes full circle.”

He further hinted, “What say @zoieakhtar ..? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip.”

Her sister and the writer-director of the movie, Zoya Akhtar was quick to respond to the post, and wrote, “My Bagwati is packed ♥️,” while his co-star, Hrithik Roshan aka Arjun Saluja also gave a thumbs-up to the idea as well, with the comment, “Lesssss goooooo!!!!”

On the other hand, their co-star Abhay Deol (Kabir Dewan) expressed his anticipation and noted, “I’ve had my #bagwati packed since 2012, what’s keeping you guys?”

Equally excited social users also showed their excitement in the comments section of the post.

The coming-of-the-age adventure drama, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, directed by Zoya Akhtar, who also co-wrote the story and screenplay with her creative partner Reema Kagti, starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin with Akhtar, Roshan and Deol.

The title received widespread acclaim upon its release in 2011 and bagged several prestigious awards.

