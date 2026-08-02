Zinwa Q27 brings classic BlackBerry design back to Android

The Zinwa Q27 is a new Android smartphone with a classic BlackBerry-style design. It is now available for pre-order after its announcement in 2025.

This year, more people are interested in smartphones with physical QWERTY keyboards, and several companies have released devices in the familiar BlackBerry style. One example is the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite series, now available for pre-order ahead of its expected September release.

You can also reserve the Clicks Communicator, which is expected to ship by the end of the year. The Zinwa Q27, first announced last year, is now available for pre-order as well.

Staying true to its BlackBerry-inspired roots, the Zinwa Q27 features a physical QWERTY keyboard and a 4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 by 1240 pixels. While the manufacturer has not specified a high refresh rate, the screen is likely running at 60Hz.

Under the hood, the Zinwa Q27 runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. Buyers can choose between 256GB or 512GB of expandable storage. The phone is equipped with a single 50MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera.

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The device supports dual SIM and eSIM and includes NFC, a Hi-Fi speaker, a notification LED, and an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. Its 4,000mAh battery can be charged quickly with 33W PD fast charging or 15W Qi wireless charging. Zinwa states the phone will ship with Android 16 installed.

Pre-orders for the Zinwa Q27 start at $420 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB version is priced at $480. The phone comes in black or white, and every pre-order includes a pre-applied screen protector and a complimentary protective case.

However, the device will not include a charger in the box.

The manufacturer has not provided a shipping date, stating that production will be determined by the number of pre-orders received. Zinwa has also not specified how long the pre-order window will remain open.