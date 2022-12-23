Zoe Saldana speaks on handing pressure in “Avatar 2” filming

It is no surprise that the Hollywood film “Avatar” sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” became a global sensation and has earned $600 million across the world.

The actors had to undergo rigorous training for performing stunts in “Avatar 2“. Their hard work paid dividends and the film continues to thrill the audience with gripping storylines and stunning visuals.

Zoe Saldana, who has done the voice-over of protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington)’s wife Neytiri, opened up on the pressure they had to deal with during the film.

Zoe Saldana, in an interview, said she was nervous when training for the underwater scenes in “Avatar 2” as it was nothing she had done before.

“I think the pressure that I felt was the new training we sort of required for the sequel which is to perform under water that was something we had never done in the first movie but we knew that (director) Jam (James Cameron) was always going to meddle with capturing water at some point and incorporating in the whole journey of Avatar,” she said.

The actor said not everyone has the same level of being invested in a character.

“I think it depends on just the level of demand that a role or project requires. I love having a limitless amount of resources accessible to me, anything I may need to just help me just so that I am immersed and character as best as I can,” the actor wrote.

She said: “I feel the only challenge I am facing is just mortality… You’re not as fast in your 40s as you were in your late 20s. So, that becomes a very difficult reality to face and then you make those adjustments.”

