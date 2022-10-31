Zoe Saldana opens up on working in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Hollywood star Zoe Saldana revealed her experience of working in film “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” was not good.

The “Avatar” star, talking with a foreign news agency, said 2003’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” was her first Hollywood project where she struggled to keep up with the pace and the prolific nature of the project.

“It was my first exposure to a major Hollywood mega movie, where there were just so many actors and so many producers and so many crew members,” she said. “We were shooting in different locations, and the environments were not that agreeable, sometimes, to our shoot days.

“I was very young, and it was just a little too big for me, and the pace of it was a little too fast.”

It is pertinent to mention that the “Pirates“‘ producer Jerry Bruckheimer apologized to her for how things turned out for her.

“That really moved me – the fact that he remembered that I had mentioned that during press, I guess, or an engagement I had done years before and that he felt compelled to bring it up and to take accountability,” she said.

