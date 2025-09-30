Zoey Deutch says yes to Jimmy Tatro

Renowned actress Zoey Deutch has surprised fans by announcing her engagement to versatile American Vandal star Jimmy Tatro after four years of dating.

The Set It Up star has admitted that the 33-year-old actor and comedian had already proposed to her three months ago; in a joint post, she confessed.

The newly proposed duo has informed fans of the happy news using online media, posting a beautiful carousel featuring images from the engagement, including a close-up of the stunning proposal ring from the 30-year-old actor.

The couple captured the touching occasion with a number of images and Polaroids from the romantic seaside, lit up by shining lights.

“Three months engaged to the love of my life,” Deutch wrote in the caption.

On the other hand, the followers flooded the comment section on social media with heartfelt messages.

“YESSSSSSS!” Patrick Schwarzenegger gladly wrote in the comments.

“Congrats,” Hasan Piker said in the comments.

“Brother! I’m so thrilled for you guys! What a pair,” That ‘70s Show alum Topher Grace added.

However, their top supporters showed profound love for the newly engaged couples, adding, “So happy for you and your prince.”

“Congrats, you two!” another fan facilitated via the comment section.

