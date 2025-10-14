Zoha Tauqeer talks about ideal qualities in boys for marriage

Pakistani showbiz industry’s rising actress Zoha Tauqeer, expressing her views on marriage, told of the qualities one must have in a boy.

The host, Nida Nasir, on the ARY News show, asked Zoha Tauqeer, “You are young at this stage, but girls mature more quickly than boys. What type of boys do you like for marriage?” To which the young artist gave an intriguing answer.

Zoha said that she had not even thought about a wedding till now because work and studies do not allow her to think about it; however, my mom often urges me to marry.

Read More: Sonya Hussyn sparks buzz about new chapter of life

The host, in this regard, asked, “What qualities do you think boys must have to marry a girl?”

Responding to the host, she said that he should be articulate, practice ‘live and let live’, and ‘breathe and let breathe’.

She further pointed out the necessary qualities, stating that if a boy was going to show too much dominance, he couldn’t be the one.

Zoha Tauqeer additionally added that mental harmony is necessary in order to talk to someone or have a friendship.

To the unknown, the star is currently appearing in ARY Digital play Chalbaaz these days, gaining widespread attention across the country.

On the other side, A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn sparked major social media buzz as she hinted at a new chapter of her life at Harvard University.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, celebrated actor Sonya Hussyn, 34, shared several pictures from Harvard University campus, hinting that she is now ready to fulfil her long-forgotten dream of pursuing education at the prestigious institute.

Hussyn tagged the official handle of the university in the post, as well as the location stamp, and noted in the caption of her carousel, “Harvard, a dream I once had to let go of, as life had other plans back then.”