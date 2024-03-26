Karachi youth killed for resisting robbery

A young man was shot dead by robbers while he was returning home after attending an Iftar party at his maternal uncle’s house in Surjani Town.

Thirty-two-year-old Zohaib, son of Irfan, was killed by motorbike-borne robbers near Sector 4D in the Abdullah Morr area and fled from the spot.

Javed, the uncle of Zohaib, said, his nephew reached the house to break fast with him and when he was returning to his home in Liaquatabad, he was targeted by four robbers riding two bikes.

Javed said when Zohaib tried to overpower robbers, they fired shots at him, with a bullet piercing through his mobile phone kept in the pocket of his shirt and hitting him in the chest. The wound proved fatal.

The victim was unmarried and employed in a motorcycle-manufacturing company, he added.

Earlier, the Inspector General (IG) Sindh directed the police officers – especially in Karachi zones – to increase the patrolling in their respective areas to ensure safety for citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.

A meeting chaired by the IG Sindh to discuss and strategize the measures aimed to ensure the safety of the citizens during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

IG Sindh urged all officers, particularly those overseeing Karachi’s various zones, to intensify patrolling efforts.