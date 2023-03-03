Zoya Nasir’s comment leaves Fahad Mustafa disappointed

Actor-influencer, Zoya Nasir explained to Fahad Mustafa why she believes ‘YouTubers are far better than actors’.

The actor, along with close friend and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, was the latest guest on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. They participated in fun activities and gave some fiery answers in their outing.

During a segment in the show, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor was questioned about her earlier statement during a podcast outing where she apparently said, ‘YouTubers are far better than actors’.

Nasir replied, “That was falsely interpreted, I never said that.”

The co-guest Jafry tried to defend his friend saying, “She might be talking about me [and not all YouTubers in general] as she loves me a lot.”

The actor also clarified, “I spoke about the unity they [YouTubers] share given the fact that the community of Pakistani YouTubers is fairly small at the moment.”

Zoya Nasir is among the prominent rising stars of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Coming from a family of renowned screen wright, Nasir Adeeb, she started off as a beautician before eventually making her way to the industry in 2019, with the debut serial ‘Hania’.

After a smashing on-screen debut, she has given consistently amazing performances in ‘Prem Gali’, ‘Mere Apne’, ‘Sirat e Mustaqeem’ and last year’s mega-hit Pakistani drama ‘Mere Humsafar’.

Apart from that, Zoya Nasir is also a social media influencer and regularly creates content for her YouTube channel.

