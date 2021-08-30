Zubab Rana in ‘immense pain’ after losing father to COVID-19

Zubab Rana’s father has passed away from COVID-19, leaving the young actor in immense pain according to her team.

The news about Zubab’s father’s demise was shared on the Bharaas actor’s Instagram story. “Please recite Surah Fateha for Zubab’s father,” read a note signed by her team.

Actor Faizan Khawaja, a close friend of Zubab, also shared the grim news on his Instagram “My very dear friend Zubab Rana’s father passed away due to COVID-19. Please say a prayer in his honour,” he said.

Faizan went on to add: “My friend is in immense pain. May God give you the strength to pull through this dark time.”

