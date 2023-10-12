Zubab Rana lists qualities of her ideal life partner

Showbiz starlet Zubab Rana lists down the qualities she wishes to see in an ideal life partner to marry.

In one of her chat show outings on a private channel, actor Zubab Rana shared the moral qualities she wants in her life partner, rather than the typical physical attributes.

Upon being asked about her dream guy by host Rabia Anum, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star replied with a laugh, “He must be human enough, everything else can be adjusted.”

“Because finding a good human is rare these days,” she added.

Rana continued, “Because I am of a belief that I should marry a person who would lead me to the right path. If I’m doing anything wrong at some point in life, that person should correct me and lead me in the right direction; and make me a better person.”

The celebrity hoped to find such a person in her life, to fall in love with and marry.

Earlier, in a separate interview, Rana had mentioned that she often gets marriage proposals on social site Instagram, while many women also approach her with pictures of guys.

On the work front, Zubab Rana is one of the very few versatile stars of the industry who has aced her performances in both positive and negative characters across the genres. Her notable work includes ‘Woh Pagal Si’, ‘Bharaas’, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’, ‘Bandish’ and ‘Mere Khudaya’.

