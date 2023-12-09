Zubab Rana’s Saree look takes social media by storm: See pics

Showbiz starlet Zubab Rana took Instagram by storm with her all-red, sheer saree look in the latest set of pictures.

The ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star wore a red, self-embroidered sheer saree, with a matching, sleeveless blouse. The diva styled the fit simply with big pearl-dangling studs and a dazzling red pout, with otherwise minimal makeup and hair.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday night, Zubab Rana treated her millions of followers on the social site with some breathtaking pictures, probably from one of the recent wedding outings.

The now-viral pictures were loved by thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

It is pertinent to note that the ever-so-gorgeous Rana is among the top-followed celebrities of the country on the social platform, where she shares pictures of all including her stylish OOTDs, projects’ BTS as well as personal moments with family and friends.

Apart from being a social media darling, she is one of the very few versatile stars of the industry who has experimented with multiple genres in her limited career span. Some of the most notable performances by Rana came in serials including ‘Woh Pagal Si’, ‘Bharaas’, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’, ‘Bandish’ and ‘Mere Khudaya’.