Arrest warrants out for PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad judicial magistrate on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari in a terrorism case, ARY News reported.

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir issued arrest warrants for Zulfi Bukhari in case lodged against him at Islamabad’s Golra police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police had registered a case against PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders including Zulfi Bukhari for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

Earlier on March 20, an anti-terrorism court granted interim bail to PTI leaders Asad Umar, Raja Khurram, Ali Nawaz, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari and Shehzad Waseem in vandalism at the judicial complex.