Zverev eases past Tabilo in US Open first round

Germany’s Alexander Zverev eased past Alejandro Tabilo of Chile in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-4, in the opening round of the US Open on Tuesday.

The world number three stormed through the first set, but Tabilo rallied in the second—holding serve and even earning a set point at 5-6, Ad-out with an inside-out forehand winner.

First set goes to Zverev 6-2 👉 pic.twitter.com/zm2YRgRLbk — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2025

Zverev responded with a clutch service winner and won the tiebreak. In the third set, he broke in the tenth game—his third break of the match—to seal the victory.

“It wasn’t great at times, to be very honest, but I’m through. I won in straight sets—that’s the most important thing. There’s a lot to build, a lot to improve,” Zverev said after the game.

He will face Briton Jacob Fearnley, who beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Zverev leads their head-to-head 2-0.

Coco Gauff stumbles into US Open second round

Following a disappointing first-round exit in Wimbledon, Zverev made back-to-back semifinals at the hard-court ATP Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati.

Zverev navigates a tight second set and takes it in a tiebreak! pic.twitter.com/bHt0LmW0bf — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2025

He’s aiming for his maiden Grand Slam title — having reached finals at Roland Garros 2024 and the 2025 Australian Open.

“It’s about going the final step. I love playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium. I think it’s one of the most beautiful stadiums in the entire world, the biggest stadium for us in tennis. It’s about winning the last point in those [finals] for me. I’m very hopeful I can do that this year,” Zverev added.