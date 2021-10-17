107 new dengue cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR: As many as 107 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the provincial health department, at least 142 people have been diagnosed with dengue today. The province has so far recorded up to 4,045 dengue cases, whereas, a total of five people have died of the virus.

In Punjab, 459 new cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar Baloch has stated that 459 cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 335 cases were found in Lahore.

In a press statement, he said 64 cases were reported from Rawalpindi, eight from Attock, six from Khanewal, and five from Gujrat.

Similarly, four dengue patients were reported in Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Okara and Sahiwal each, three cases from Hafizabad and Sheikhupura and two from Chakwal.

Overall 6,727 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province, while 4,874 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lahore, he added.

He further said that one death was reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 19 so far.

A total of 1,745 patients were admitted to hospitals across Punjab, out of which 799 patients were admitted in Lahore and 946 to hospitals of other cities of the province, he added.

A total of 1,745 patients were under treatment on dengue allocated beds in Punjab while 799 beds are currently occupied by dengue patients in Lahore.

