149 novel coronavirus infections, six death recorded in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recorded six deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, whereas, 149 new cases were reported in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

After reporting six more deaths, the total count of mortalities has reached up to 5,679 in the province, whereas, the number of infections stood at 176,650.

200 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total count to 167,668.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan has registered 1,086 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall number of the cases to 1,262,771, National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said.

27 more people lost their lives during the said period. The nationwide death toll has jumped to 28,228. As many as 53,590 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours out of which 1,086 turned out to be positive.

The infection rate was recorded at 2.02 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.11%.

There are a total of 2,131 critical patients in hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding that overall 1,194,590 people have regained their health from the COVID-19, including 1,415 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 64,947,702 people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine including 483,770 in the last 24 hours. 34,809,848 people have been fully vaccinated while 510,705 received their second dose in the said period.

The number of total administered doses has reached 93,551,193 with 954,000 in the last 24 hours.

