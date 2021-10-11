169 more afflicted with dengue fever in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab recorded 169 more cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever during the previous 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch stated that there are a total of 428 dengue fever patients under treatment in hospitals across the province.

Also Read: Punjab hospitals conducting dengue tests free of cost: Yasmeen Rashid

As many as 3,975 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported in Punjab this season, out of which 3,145 surfaced in Lahore, the health secretary said.

On Sunday, a 26-year-old man died of dengue hemorrhagic fever at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital. The medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital said the man suffering from the mosquito-borne disease was brought to the medical facility in critical condition.

Also Read: Punjab sets up field hospital for dengue patients as situation worsens

The patient was put on a ventilator but could not survive, the MS added. Following the man’s death, his heirs and relatives manhandled the staff of the hospital and damaged some property.