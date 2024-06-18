17 killed as Israeli strikes hit Nuseirat, Bureij refugee camps in Gaza

Israeli air attacks hit refugee camps in Central Gaza in the early hours of Tuesday morning, leaving several people killed and injured, according to local media.

An Israeli air attack on a house in Block 3 of the Bureij refugee camp has killed at least one person and wounded others. In the Nuseirat refugee camp, at least 17 people were killed and others injured in attacks from Israeli warplanes.

Earlier, it was reported that at least seven people had been confirmed killed in a strike on a home in Nuseirat, while five people had been confirmed killed in a separate strike.