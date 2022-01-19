19 employees of Sindh health dept test positive for Covid-19

KARACHI: Nineteen employees of the Sindh Health Department have tested positive for Covid-19, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The health authorities conducted the detection tests of 84 employees of the Sindh Secretariat, out of which 19 workers tested positive for the virus.

The infected employees have been sent to complete quarantine period.

Following the detection of Covid cases, the provincial health department wrote a letter to the Services General Administration and Coordination Department (SGA&CD) to stop the entry of unauthorised persons to the Sindh Secretariat.

In its letter, the health authorities also asked to strictly follow the Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the Sindh Secretariat building.

Earlier in the day, Sindh reported 3,648 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began.

According to a handout issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, 15,719 samples were tested during this period of which 3,648 were positive.

Meanwhile, the report says, one more coronavirus-related fatalities in the province have taken the Covid-19 death toll to 7,704.

According to a report, 3081 cases were reported from Karachi of 3,648 total cases in Sindh, the highest number of cases reported from the provincial capital since the pandemic began.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi is witnessing an alarming surge in daily Covid-19 cases during the fifth wave of the pandemic fueled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

