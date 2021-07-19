211 coronavirus cases reported in KP, Balochistan

PESHAWAR/QUETTA: 211 new infections of COVID-19 have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department confirmed 144 new infections of novel coronavirus in the past 24-hour cut-off period. Moreover, the province conceded five Covid-led deaths taking the overall death toll to 4,391 so far.

The total number of infections has reached up to 140,962.

In Balochistan, the positivity rate of novel coronavirus cases was recorded up to 5.92 per cent in a day after the province reported 67 new infections. The number of COVID-related deaths reached up to 319 and the active cases up to 1,171.

Pakistan reported 2,452 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 991,727.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 30 more people died from the infection during this period, pushing the death toll to 22,811.

A total of 49,503 samples were tested, out of which 2,452 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate was recorded at 4.95 per cent, the NCOC said.

The number of total tests to diagnose the pandemic in the country stands at 15,443,477, while 920,066 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.

2,532 people are still critical and being treated at the various hospitals of the country.

As of July 19, a total of 22,735,993 doses have been administered to people across the country including 18,185,297 partial doses and 4,550,696 fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Adha, said sources.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Karachi on Sunday surged to 23 per cent due to the presence of highly infectious and deadly Indian delta variant in the metropolis.

According to data released by Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), out of 90 samples tested at the ICCBS labs on July 14, the Delta variant was detected in 83 of them, constituting a 92pc ratio.