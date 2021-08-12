225 take off for Sharjah after Rapid Covid tests at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Bacha Khan International Airport has been provided with rapid Covid testing kits after the Uniter Arab Emirates (UAE) made it mandatory for Pakistanis to get at the fresh Covid test report not older than four hours, ARY News reproted.

At least 225 passengers boarded the Sharjha-bound flight earlier today after taking the mandatory rapid Covid test at the airports.

The civil aviation authority director general in Peshawar allowed the private medical laboratory to conduct tests at the airport.

40 million COVID vaccination doses administered so far: Umar

It may be noted that on the Covid front today, federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) head Asad Umar said that 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country, so far.

In a tweet, Asad Umar said that the last 10 million doses only took nine working days to administer.

The minister praised Pakistanis for taking interest in the vaccination process and urged them to get vaccinated against the virus and make Pakistan safe from the disease.

However, Pakistan has recorded 102 more COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,187, said NCOC.