29 more suspects awarded bail in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday approved bail pleas of 29 more suspects including a woman in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ATC heard bail pleas of the suspects nominated in the case pertaining to the attack and ransacking of Jinnah House on May 9 after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

The ATC judge granted bail to 29 accused including Ayesha Ali, Bilal Latif, Muhammad Jahangir, Bilal Arshad, and Ahmed. The ATC also approved bail pleas of Dost Muhammad, Hameedullah, Tayyab Jameel, Muhammad Amjad, Muhammad Rashid, Bilal Idrees, Shahid Mahmood, Muhammad Fayyaz, Nadeem Altaf, Muhammad Imran and others.

The ATC judge directed the suspects to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

According to police, the accused were involved in attacking and ransacking the Jinnah House on May 9. The Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

Around 214 accused moved the court, seeking bail in the case and 19 of them have already been awarded bail. The ATC would pronounce a verdict on other pleas on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the ATC granted bail to 19 accused in the case against surety bonds of Rs100,000 each. Those who were awarded bail included Naveed Feroz, Muhammad Akram, Altaf Hussain, Bilal Fayyaz, and Muhammad Kamran.

On February 14, the ATC declared 30 accused, including PTI’s Tahira Yasmeen and others, as fugitives in the Jinnah House attack case.

The police filed a plea before the ATC stating that despite numerous calls all the accused individuals failed to appear before the court in the Jinnah house attack case.