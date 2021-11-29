Monday, November 29, 2021
3 killed, 9 injured in bus-coaster collision in Karachi’s Landhi

KARACHI: At least three people were killed while nine others got wounded in a bus-coaster collision in Karachi’s Landhi early Monday morning.

According to rescue sources, a bus collided with a coaster near the Landhi Jail. Consequently, three people died on the spot while nine others suffered injuries.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The coaster was carrying employees of a private company when it met the accident, the sources said.

Earlier, on Nov 22, a motorcyclist was killed while another got wounded in a horrific accident on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal. The accident occurred near Drigh Road.

A speeding car went out of the driver’s control and rolled multiple times before crossing over to the other side of the thoroughfare and hitting motorcyclists.

As a result, a motorcyclist died on the spot while another got wounded.

