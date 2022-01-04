39 more test positive for Omicron in Lahore

LAHORE: 39 more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Lahore, the provincial health department said on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases of Omicron in Punjab has climbed to 153 with Lahore reporting most of the cases. The health department put the provincial capital’s tally at 151.

Six members of a family are among the people infected with the new strain, it said.

The health department said the Omicron variant is spreading fast with an infection rate higher than that of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the country that reported 630 fresh infections in the previous 24 hours with the positivity rate of 1.42 per cent.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 44,198 samples were tested during this period, out of which 630 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.42 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.55%.

Statistics 4 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,198

Positive Cases: 630

Positivity %: 1.42%

Deaths :2

Patients on Critical Care: 641 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 4, 2022

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,945 after two more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours

