45 more dengue cases surfaced in Islamabad: DHO

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has reported 45 more dengue fever cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the district health officer (DHO).

In the last 24 hours, 45 patients with dengue fever were reported in rural and urban areas of the federal capital territory, the district health officer (DHO) said. The officer detailed that

28 cases were reported in the rural areas and 17 in the urban areas, whereas, 19 persons have died of the mosquito-borne disease in Islamabad.

A total of 4,292 mosquito-borne viral disease cases have been reported in the federal capital in the current season.

The health ministry said in a Twitter message, “mosquitoes breeding in public areas is a risk to you, your family, and your neighborhood.”

The ministry advised, “Avoid throwing plastic bottles, tyres, open containers, or any object that can collect water and breed mosquitoes, also ensure proper disposal of trash.”

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had ordered the concerned authorities to make surveillance more efforts to control dengue besides paying special attention to providing the best medical facilities to the citizens.

CM Usman Buzdar had directed to ensure the availability of anti-fever medicines besides utilising all resources to control dengue.

He had said that the administration must ensure the strict implementation of the anti-dengue measures as no tolerance will be shown over negligence.

The chief minister, in a telephonic conversation with the provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, had issued instructions regarding the steps for controlling the mosquito-borne disease.

Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that the health authorities are taking all-out steps for the availability of anti-fever medicines and she was personally monitoring the arrangements for medical treatment of dengue patients.

