5.8 magnitude earthquake hits KP, Punjab cities

ISLAMABAD: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Islamabad and Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

According to details, an earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale hit several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres.

Tremors were felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, Bajaur, Bitgram, Lower Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Malakand, Kalabagh, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Shangla, Bisham, and other surrounding areas.

The residents left their homes in panic for safer places but no loss of life and property was reported.

Earlier in January, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit parts of Lahore and other cities of Punjab province.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sharaqpur, Jaranwala and other areas of Punjab province.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 20km away from Sheikhupura. However, no casualty was reported so far

