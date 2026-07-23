5 Umera Ahmed dramas you should watch before ‘Dar-e-Nijaat‘

With anticipation building for Umera Ahmed’s upcoming drama Dar-e-Nijaat starring Sheheryar Munawar and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, I feel now is the perfect time to revisit some of the acclaimed writer’s most memorable television projects.

There is no doubt that Umera is one of Pakistan’s most renowned novelists and screenwriters. Over the past two decades, she has penned numerous hit dramas that have not only entertained audiences but also highlighted complex social issues, faith, relationships and personal growth.

Her compelling storytelling and powerful characters have earned her a loyal fan following in Pakistan.

Before Dar-e-Nijaat makes its debut, here are five Umera Ahmed dramas worth adding to your watchlist.

1. Daam

Daam remains one of Umera Ahmed’s most beloved dramas. Starring Sanam Baloch, Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed and Adeel Hussain, the serial explores the realities of class differences, friendship and family expectations.

The story centers on Anoushay and Maliha, two best friends whose unbreakable bond is tested by economic class differences. Directed by Mehreen Jabbar, Daam aired on ARY Digital from June 11 to October 15, 2010.

2. Kafeel

Kafeel is another thought-provoking drama that reflects Umera Ahmed’s signature style of tackling moral dilemmas and society issues. It tracks the life of Zeba (played by Sanam Saeed), a school teacher who struggles under the weight of a toxic marriage, financial instability, and constant gaslighting by her insecure husband, Jami (portrayed by Emad Irfani).

The drama aired on ARY Digital from December 15, 2025, to April 28, 2026.

3. Sinf-e-Aahan

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Kubra Khan, Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan and Dananeer Mobeen, Sinf-e-Aahan follows the journeys of six young women who join the Pakistan Army.

The drama showcases courage, resilience and female empowerment while highlighting the challenges women face in pursuing their dreams.

Sinf-e-Aahan, co-produced by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), aired from November 27, 2021, to May 7, 2022.

4. Aik Hai Nigar

Inspired by the life of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, Aik Hai Nigar tells the inspiring story of Pakistan’s first female three-star general. The drama showcases her determination, leadership and commitment to breaking barriers, making it one of Umera Ahmed’s most motivational telefilms.

The biographical telefilm – which starred Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf in the lead roles – aired as on October 23, 2021. Aik Hai Nigar was also co-produced by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)

5. Gul-o-Gulzar

Gul-o-Gulzar is a 2019 Pakistani television series created by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib under their production house Six Sigma Plus.

Starring Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi, Gul-o-Gulzar focuses on the life of two best friends turned enemies; Gul and Gulzar. While the story was written by Hasan Imam, the screenplay was penned by Umera Ahmed. The drama aired from 13 June 2019 to 12 December 2019.

As the wait for Three’s Entertainment’s Dar-e-Nijaat continues, these five Umera Ahmed dramas are the perfect picks to keep you entertained until the much-anticipated premiere.