55 Pakistanis reach Gilgit after safe evacuation from Afghanistan

GILGIT-BALTISTAN: At least 55 people have been safely transported on Wednesday to Gilgit after their evacuation from Afghanistan in the continuous evacuation drive following the Taliban takeover, ARY News reported citing the information department.

All the evacuated 55 people belong from the Gilgit Baltistan region, said the department.

The convoy of evacuees included people from Ghizer and Hunza, among other regions and they have been sent to their respective destinations.

PM Khan to address world on Afghanistan situation soon: Rasheed

Key to note today that interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said a desk in the Interior Ministry is working round the clock to facilitate the evacuation from Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the world regarding the Afghan situation in next two weeks.

He said the Afghan Taliban have assured that they will not allow their land to be used against any other country, including Pakistan.

“Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan will not be allowed to perpetuate terrorism in Pakistan,” he said and added that Pakistan is not directly involved in any issue in Afghanistan.

He said we desire peace, tranquillity and stability in Afghanistan as it is also important for Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan to ‘interact with people’ again on Sunday

PM Khan will once again interact with the general public on Sunday via telephone, ARY News reported earleir today quoting SAPM on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement from his personal handle, Shahbaz Gill said the prime minister will again interact with the general public on upcoming Sunday. “Ap ka Wazir-e-Azam Ap kai Sath [Your Prime Minister with you] will be aired live on Sunday,” he said.