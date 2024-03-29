59 in run for remaining Senate seats

ISLAMABAD: After the phase of withdrawal and opposed elections of many candidates, 59 aspirants would contest the Senate elections set to be held on April 2, ARY News reported.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), all the candidates for general, technocrats, and women seats have been elected as Senators unopposed from Balochistan. While seven candidates returned uncontested for general seats from Punjab.

The ECP maintained that 20 aspirants are in the run from Sindh, four from Islamabad, nine from Punjab, and 26 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For Islamabad’s one general seat, two candidates would face each other while as many candidates are in the run for one technocrat seat from the capital.

In Punjab, there are four candidates for women’s two seats and three candidates for technocrat and scholar seats of the province. Whereas two candidates are contesting for the minority seat from Punjab.

Read More: Balochistan’s seven senators return unopposed on general seats

In the Senate elections from Sindh, 11 candidates are contesting for general seats, three for women and four for technocrat seats.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are 16 candidates for the general seats, four for women and six for technocrats seats.

Earlier on Thursday, seven Senate candidates from Balochistan on general seats returned unopposed after retirement of 8th candidate.

Read More: Seven candidates return unopposed on Punjab’s Senate seats

Former caretaker prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has been elected unopposed on Senate as an independent candidate.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Ahmed Khan and ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan, National Party’s Jan Buledi, People’s Party’s Umar Gorgej, PML-N’s Shahzeb Durrani and Syedal Khan Nasir have also been elected unopposed as members of the Senate.

On March 27, seven Senate candidates from Punjab including Mohsin Naqvi have returned unopposed

Seven candidates for Senate’s general seats from Punjab have elected unopposed including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rashid, Nasir Mehmood, Talal Chaudhry, have elected unopposed. Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi of the ruling coalition has also been elected.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s Hamid Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas have been elected on the Senate’s general seats.