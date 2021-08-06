7-year-old student raped, murdered in Daska

DASKA: A seven-year-old student was murdered after allegedly being subjected to sexual abuse in Daska, police said on Friday.

They said the body of Zain Ali was found in a field near a village a day after he went missing.

The body has been shifted to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Bambanwala police said a suspect has been arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

Initially, a first information report (FIR) was registered under a PPC section dealing with abduction. The police said more sections will be added to the FIR once the autopsy report of the victim is received.