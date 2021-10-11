88 held for US dollar hoarding, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said as many as 88 people have been arrested for hoarding US dollars across the country.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said 47 out of 88 have been booked. Strict action against hoarding of dollars is underway across the country, he added.

The interior minister said that decision has been made to conduct an audit of five companies dealing in dollars and a desk will be established in this context on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Terming the issuance of a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate as an attempt to dent the hard work of the NCOC, the interior minister said that the FIA has been ordered to take strict action against the people involved in this act.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked to bury Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in the limits of Faysal Mosque, but the family members of the deceased Pakistani nuclear scientist denied and buried him at the graveyard of F-8 sector of Islamabad.

Rasheed said a few NGOs in Pakistan are working on the foreign funding against the state. “Information about 91 NGOs is being taken,” he added.

On the Afghanistan situation, he said peace in Afghanistan will ensure peace in Pakistan. Islamabad is passing through a critical time in history, he said.

