9 more succumb to Covid-19, 391 cases emerge in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic claimed nine more lives while 391 new infections surfaced across Pakistan in the last 24 hours.

As many as 38,524 samples were tested during this period, out of which 391 turned out to be positive, pushing the country’s caseload to 1,279,142.

The national positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,584 after nine more people succumbed to the viral disease.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients under treatment in various hospitals across the country stands at 1,158.

Statistics 12 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,524

Positive Cases: 391

Positivity %: 1.01%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 1158 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 12, 2021

On Thursday, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that its committee of health experts has approved two Chinese vaccines to be administered to children aged 12 years and older from Nov 15.

The Chinese vaccines approved by the committee include Sinopharm and Sinovac.

“Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac have been approved by NCOC Health Expert Committee for administration to children above 12 years of age from 15 November onwards,” the country’s top platform overseeing Covid response tweeted.

