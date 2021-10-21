92 more test positive for dengue fever in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad continues to report a spike in dengue fever cases as 92 more people tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease in the capital during the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 38 were reported in rural areas while 54 in urban areas, sources said, adding a total of 2,429 people have got infected with the disease in Islamabad this year.

Rural areas have seen 1,479 cases while urban 950 cases, the sources said. The number of people dying due to dengue fever this season stands at nine.

Earlier today, a man died of dengue hemorrhagic fever at a private hospital in Karachi.

Nadeem, a resident of Hyderabad’s Dadan Shah Colony, was hospitalised after being diagnosed with the disease. 13 more people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Sindh’s second largest city during the past 24 hours.

An alarming rise in dengue fever cases has set alarm bells ringing in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad. Health experts have warned that the number of cases and critical patients are likely to increase in the days to come.

