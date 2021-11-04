94 more dengue patients surface in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: As many as 94 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever emerged in Islamabad during the previous 24 hours, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia said on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 71 were reported from rural areas while 27 from urban areas, he said, adding a total of 3,933 cases of the mosquito-borne disease – 2,289 from rural areas and 1,644 from urban areas, have been reported in the capital in the current season.

The DHO said the death toll from the dengue fever has reached 15.

Also Read: Sindh reports 67 dengue fever cases this month: health deptt

On November 3, one death was reported from the viral disease, taking the death toll to 15.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Also Read: Punjab reports 493 more dengue fever cases

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!