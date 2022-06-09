Abducted newborn recovered from Kasur, three arrested

LAHORE: The newborn boy was recovered from Kasur by police officials who had been abducted from Lahore’s General Hospital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police told the media that the woman kidnapper, her husband and facilitator were arrested.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Imran Kishore told the reporters that the arrested persons included Hafeez Aurangzeb, his wife Fouzia and facilitator Abdul Subhan.

The suspected kidnapper had reached the General Hospital – Lahore at 4:00 am along with her husband. They staged a drama to gain public sympathy for not having a child and possessed the newborn boy for having a look and later they flee from the hospital.

The suspects have been arrested from Kasur and the newborn boy was recovered, said SSP Investigation.

On June 5, an unidentified woman had abducted a newborn baby from the nursery of Lahore General Hospital and fled away easily.

The woman had tricked the baby’s mother and abducted the newborn, and fled away. CCTV footage of the abduction was acquired by ARY News.

In the CCTV footage, the woman can be seen taking the newborn baby from the mother and fleeing away.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of the General Hospital Dr Khalid had told journalists that the newborn baby was abducted due to parents’ negligence.

Dr Khalid had claimed that the newborn baby was handed over to the family immediately after birth. “An unidentified woman told the baby’s mother to prepare milk and she would take care of the newborn,” he added.

The Medical Superintendent had said that the unidentified woman carried the newborn baby for some time and then escaped from the hospital, blaming the parents for handing over the baby to an unidentified woman.

