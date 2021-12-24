Abduction case: Nominated person’s father seeks pardon from SALU female student

KHAIRPUR: The incident of an abduction bid at Khairpur’s Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) had its drop scene on Friday as the nominated person’s father sought pardon from the father of the female student, ARY News reported.

The nominated person, Safdar Wassan’s father has sought pardon from a SALU female student named Khushbo Bhatti which was accepted by her. Wassan’s father assured her that such action will not be repeated again.

It may be noted here that Safdar Wassan and 15 unidentified persons had been nominated in Khushbo Bhatti’s abduction case at Khairpur’s Ranipur police station.

On December 23, armed men had attempted to kidnap a female student of the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, according to police.

READ: SALU FEMALE STUDENT’S ABDUCTION BID: CJ SHC SUMMONS TOP KHAIRPUR OFFICIALS

Seven men had stopped a university bus at gunpoint on the national highway near Ranipur and attempted to kidnap a female student. Fellow students had foiled the abduction bid. Seven of them had sustained injuries while putting up resistance to the alleged kidnappers.

Later, the students had blocked the highway in a protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police had said the key suspect Safdar Wasan is himself a student of the varsity, adding he along with his friends tried to kidnap the female student at gunpoint.

