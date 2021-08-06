Sanaullah Zehri, Abdul Qadir Baloch to join PPP on Sunday: sources

QUETTA: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Sanaullah Zehri and Abdul Qadir Baloch will announce to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in a public gathering to be attended by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to sources within PPP, the announcement to join PPP would be made in a public gathering in Quetta, which would be attended by the trio including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sanaullah Zehri.

The sources further claimed that Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani of the National Party would also be joining PPP.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on November 01 announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against the Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

Read More: Ex-PMLN Balochistan chief Qadir Baloch defers decision to join new party

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri in November 2020 also announced to quit the PML-N and threw a challenge towards his former party to win even a single seat from the province without their support.

Nawab Sanaullah Zehri had also announced to form a new party along with his other political associates.