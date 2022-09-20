Abdul Qadir directs DRAP to ensure supply of quality medicines

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has directed Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to ensure supply of quality medicines, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the DRAP has launched inspection of a listed medical firm under Division of Health and OTC rules. The firm was involved in manufacturing of fake and unregistered products, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, Health Ministry’s spokesperson said that the authorities were taking effective measures to prevent supply of fake medicines. “Raids were being conducted on distributors, pharmacies and medical stores across the country,” he added.

The spokesperson noted that the authorities had also conducted a raid on Karachi Port Qasim and recovered fake drugs.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel directed DRAP to ensure supply of quality medicines, saying that the ministry was committed to eliminate fake medicines from the market. “Those involved in fake drugs trade are enemies of humanity”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had fastened their country-wide crackdown on fake and unregistered medicine, conducting multiple raids, and recovering a significant amount of medicine.

The health ministry would do everything in its power to maintain an uninterrupted supply of medicine to the public, Abdul Qadir Patel said.

