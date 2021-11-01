AC defers indictment of Sindh CM in Nooriabad Power Plant reference

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court has once again deferred the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Murad Ali Shah and others in Nooriabad Power Plant reference until November 17, ARY News reported.

The hearing was conducted by AC Judge Asghar Ali.

The indictment was delayed as one of the accused named Ali Sheikh challenged the reference under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment ordinance 2020, while report of another accused suffering from COVID-19 was also submitted in the court.

The court issued notices to the NAB on the plea of Niaz Ali and adjourned the hearing until November 17.

The accountability court will now indict CM Sindh Shah and others on November 17.

Read more: Graft case against Sindh CM: co-accused’s accounts frozen, properties seized

Nooriabad Power Project reference

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is facing charges of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in Sindh, according to the reference filed by NAB.

It stated that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.

In October last year, it emerged that Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and over 12 provincial cabinet members are on the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under corruption charges in separate cases.

