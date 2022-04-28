Academic session at Karachi University resumes after suicide attack

KARACHI: The academic session at Karachi University on Thursday resumed, two days after a female suicide bomber struck a vehicle carrying Chinese teachers to the Confucius Institute, ARY NEWS reported.

The students and teachers who visited after the resumption of the academic session were allowed to enter the university from Silver Jubilee gate after through checking of their national identity cards (NICs) and university cards.

The bags and purses of all those visiting the varsity are also checked properly.

It is pertinent to mention here that four people including three Chinese nationals were killed while four others were injured after a van caught fire following an explosion near Confucius Institute at University of Karachi.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh in charge, Raja Umar Khattab said that the blast that targeted a van carrying Chinese nationals to Karachi University’s Confucius Institute was a suicide attack, carried out by a woman.

According to ARY News, in-charge CTD Raja Umar Khattab said the explosives used in the blast were not locally made. A schoolbag like a device was made and was attached with a bag of a suicide bomber woman, he added.

