KU attack: Police claim Shari Baloch’s Twitter was operated from foreign country

Karachi: Investigative agencies have unearthed more details about the woman suicide bomber Shari Baloch who attacked Chinese citizens at Karachi University on April 26.

According to ARY News, investigative agencies have told that the last tweet from Shari Baloch’s Twitter account was made from a foreign country.

Investigative sources say that the IP and MAC address recovered from her last tweet have disclosed that her account was being operated from a western country. The handlers also tried to camouflage the location by using a VPN.

Authorities have also found details about Shari’s meetings prior to the blast at KU. Shari used to meet regularly with her husband at his brother’s house. Dr Haibtan Baloch was staying in a private hotel in Karachi. Authorities have doubts that Haibtan was among the masterminds of the attack.

Also Read:China condemns suicide attack on teachers in Karachi University

The police raided a house in Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi where they found Shari’s two kids. The police claim that Shari’s husband used to visit her at his brother’s house.

Also Read: KU Blast: Second CCTV footage shows bomber’s facilitator

Some locals also assisted in carrying out the attack, the investigators claim.

Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed while several others were injured in a suicide bomb attack carried out by Shari Baloch at Karachi University.

Comments