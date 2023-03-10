ACE obtains key records against Muhammad Khan Bhatti

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has made progress on the probe against former Punjab CM’s principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and obtained key records, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that ACE Punjab obtained important records of recruitments, transfers and postings in the Punjab Assembly besides acquiring relevant records of perks being awarded to Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The ACE team scrutinised records for three hours in the Punjab Assembly building.

Earlier, it was learnt that Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the then principal secretary of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi revealed details of ‘financial dealings’ with former federal minister Moonis Elahi.

On Monday, Bhatti was handed over to the police on three-day physical remand by the court of Senior Civil Judge of Anti-Corruption Establish­ment (ACE).

In his confessional statement before the anti-corruption team, Muhammad Khan Bhatti said he invested Rs100 million in Rahim Yar Khan’s sugar mills through Moonis Elahi. “I use to settle the ‘matters’ at Moonis Elahi’s home.”

